Courtesy Photo

This month’s Story Walk features Clovis Keeps His Cool written by Katelyn Aronson. Children heading back to school this month may encounter hard situations with peers. This book teaches that even though it may be hard to control emotions, it is not impossible, and all will benefit from it in the end. The book will be posted along Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail starting at Harris Community Park from August 8-13.