BCYC and Don Ringler come together for raffle

Over 400 people filled the VFW Post 1820 Hall in Temple on Saturday night for a good cause. Don Ringler and the Belton Christian Youth Center paired up to put on the reverse raffle to raise funds for BCYC. Up for grabs were prizes that included a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado from Don Ringler Chevrolet, a 48-in Zero Turn Exmark Mowers from Bourland Landscape Supplies & Outdoor Power Equipment, a $5000 Landscape Package from Heart of Texas Landscape & Irrigation Co., Inc., a $3,500 Starfire Jewelery Package, an Exercise Equipment Package, an Experience to Remember with KCEN TV, a $750 Shopping Experience and Gift Basket from Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop, an amazing pair of Lucchese Boots from Cochran, Blair and Potts, a Couples Spa Experience from The Woodhouse Day Spa – Nolan Creek and an Outdoor Fire & BBQ Pit Package. Catered by Schoepf’s BBQ, attendees enjoyed a ribeye dinner.

Attendees also put bids in for several one of a kind pictures which included a photo of “Legendary Texans” George W. Bush, Nolan Ryan and George H. W. Bush, a signed picture of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, a Houston Astros World Series Sports Illustrated commemorative plaque and a signed picture of Elton John.

President of BCYC Glenn Lackey said that the ultimate goal for the raffle is to raise enough money for 30 after-school scholarships.

“We were looking for a fun evening for the community and we needed to raise some funds for scholarships,” Lackey said. “We want to help more kids come to BCYC and to be in a safe, Christian environment after school.”

Donnie Ringer of Don Ringler Chevrolet and several other BCYC board members quickly began planning the raffle.

“Donnie stepped up and suggested that we do a reverse raffle,” Lackey said. “Donnie Ringler, Seleese Thompson, Michael Ball were the ones who said ‘Let’s put this together and run with it’. Everything that we do is for the kids.”

Ringler has been on the board for two years now and said that one of his goals is to help BCYC expand and become an even better experience for the kids. Many of the sponsors of the event sold the prizes that were raffled off to BCYC for a low cost or they were donated.

“I was invited to be on the board a couple years ago with BCYC and we’ve been trying to grow the organization,” Ringler said. “We thought a great way to do that would be to have this event. We just have a lot of great people involved in all of this. People on the board and ones who aren’t on it. I just appreciate everyone who has donated their time and effort for the raffle to really come together.”

Cy Long, of Blackacre Title, was the winner of the truck. After winning, Cy elected to have the auctioneer auction off the winning ticket for the truck at the event, and then gave over half of the proceeds back to BCYC. Those proceeds generated another $11,500 in income for BCYC.

“We’re just happy to give back to the community and all of the kids at BCYC,” Long said.

Jeffrey Schneider of RT Schneider Construction purchased the winning ticket for the truck.

“It’s pretty exciting to win something like that,” Schneider said. “Seeing everyone come together for such a good cause was a pretty cool thing.”

