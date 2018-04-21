BCYC holds first Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and more

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 16 View / April 21, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Belton Christian Youth Center’s inaugural Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, sponsored by Don Ringler Chevrolet, took place on Saturday, March 31. Almost 300 participants enjoyed breakfast cooked by the Hilton Garden Inn, a petting zoo, a performance by ventriloquist Maegan Bruce, and an Easter egg hunt. Tickets were $10 in advance and $12.50 at the door.

“We sponsored this event because I serve on the board and it’s a natural fit. Last year, we held an Easter egg hunt at the dealership, but this year we decided to forego that and be part of this event at BCYC,” explained Donnie Ringler.

The planning for Saturday’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny started about six months ago, and the turnout for a first-year event was remarkable.

“We wanted to give the community a family event. Easter is an important part of the Christian faith – every child will leave here with a book entitled ‘The First Easter.’ Seleese Thompson, the owner of Precious Memories, is our Chairman of the Special Events Committee – she did all of the decorating,” stated Glenn Lackey, Board President. “It’s great to have corporate sponsors like Don Ringler and Extraco. Three partners came alongside us, media-wise – KCEN-TV, Lamar Advertising, and US105 — they did an amazing job of getting the word out for us.”

BCYC’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event was unique in the sense that everything was provided for a family in attendance – breakfast, entertainment, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and an Easter egg hunt.

“I came across this event on Facebook and brought my family here – they’ve done an incredible job today, my kids are having a great time. My son Kevin starts school next year, and this might be a great place for him to go to after school,” said Chandi McCoy.

Ventriloquist Maegan Bruce, originally from Texas, moved to Nashville after getting married.

“I married a magician – it’s kind of like a punchline, right? The ventriloquist marries the magician! I have an act in my husband’s show, and I do some work with the LifeWay curriculum,” stated Bruce. “I’m happy to be back in Texas today – performing for this audience!”

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will go towards the purchase of new playground equipment.

