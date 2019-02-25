BEDC and Dog Ridge Water Supply to expand water lines

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 15 View / February 25, 2019

By David Tuma, Publisher

The Belton Economic Development Corporation and Dog Ridge Water Supply are working together on the design of expanding the water lines along I-14 and FM 1670. The lines along these areas are in the city limits of Belton but under control of the Dog Ridge Water Supply.

“We are designing for 10-inch water lines along I-14 and FM 1670. The idea is to provide water lines to facilitate development. BEDC has put up $1.3 million in the budget for I-14 wastewater design and construction and $500,000 for water design and construction. Both projects are currently in the preliminary design phase,” said Cynthia Hernandez, Executive Director of the BEDC.

First Texas Rentals purchased 4.8 acres of land last week along Digby Drive. The Rockwool Site is still up for sale. Planning of Ave. D extension is in the design stage. Right of ways are being worked on. This road currently dead ends into Loop 121. A light is being planned along Ave. D. and Loop 121. This project should relieve congestion along Powell.

BEDC is going to be looking into the possibility of another spec building. Over the years they have sold several of these buildings. Currently, they have funds tied up in infrastructure. “You have more business coming to look in your community when you have a building for sale. Everybody has land. A building ads incentive for a business to come and look,” said Hernandez.

