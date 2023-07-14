Belton 4th of July parade award winners announced

Special to the Journal

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce announced the award winners for the 4th of July Parade. The theme was “Better Together” and there were 176 entries for the parade, ranging from individuals to large groups, elected officials, floats, musical groups, businesses, and non-profit organizations and groups. Not all entries were eligible or chose to be judged, but it was a difficult decision for the judges to select the best of the best.

“We were pleased with the quality and diversity of the parade entries this year and appreciate the way our community celebrated our theme of Better Together,” stated Randy Pittenger, President/CEO of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Once again, thousands of people lined the parade route along Main Street and Central Avenue, cheering for their favorite parade entries as they rolled by. Spectators began saving their favorite place on the parade route over a week in advance, with several groups tailgating the night before, and many people sitting in their place well before the sun came up on Tuesday. Many families have been in the same location for generations, watching the parade from their special vantage point.

Astound Broadband Powered by Grande was the Parade awards sponsor again this year.

“The opportunity to present each winner their trophy was fun, and I really loved seeing their surprise when they found out they’d won,” stated Lori Salisbury, Community Relations Manager for Astound. “Thank you to the Chamber and all the volunteers; what a fantastic job putting this event together. It was a perfect way to kick off Independence Day.”

Awards were presented in the following categories:

Best of Show (For Profit Business): CGI, with an impressive and creative float demonstrating how our community is better together.

Best of Show (Non-Profit Organization): Lone Star Santas, with a fun collection of Santas combining the spirit of Christmas with patriotism.

Most Original/Best Use of Theme (For Profit Business): Adamson Lawn Care, with a creative float that demonstrated how our community is better together.

Most Original/Best Use of Theme (Non-Profit Organization): Post 1298 Scottish American Military, with an impressive group of costumed marchers.

Most Patriotic (For Profit Business): Haut Institute of Esthetics, with an awesome display of patriotism.

Most Patriotic (Non-Profit Organization): SPJST with their always popular patriotic float.

Best Youth Organization: Belton FFA, with an impressive patriotic float decorated by FFA members.

Best Sports Team: Bell County Football Club, with a decorated float and entertaining soccer demonstrations.

Best Equestrian Unit: Bell County 4H Horse Club with horses and riders decorated in patriotic colors.

Best Walking or Marching Group: Belton High School Marching 100, with an enthusiastic and impressive performance.

“Our parade committee, volunteers, and City of Belton staff did a great job of planning and coordinating a massive logistics challenge to provide such a safe and enjoyable parade for participants and spectators alike,” added Pittenger. “Special thanks to our parade sponsors CGI, ProStar Rental, Vista Real Estate, KCEN TV, Cefco, H-E-B, Astound Broadband Powered by Grande, Baylor Scott & White, Huntington Learning Center, Oncor Electric Delivery, Temple College, Temple Technology Services, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and the City of Belton. It was a great day to celebrate in Belton with a very successful parade!”

For more information about the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, visit the website at www.BeltonChamber.com, call 254-939-3551, or email info@beltonchamber.com.

BELTON JOURNAL/MIKE MYERS

Above Left: Belton FFA took the Best Youth Organization float award at the Belton 4th of July parade. Above Right: CBI took Best of Show (For Profit Business) award.