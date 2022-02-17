The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet has been re-scheduled for Thursday, February 24 at the Bell County Expo. The banquet, originally scheduled for February 3, was postponed due to the ice storm.

Each year the Chamber Board of Directors selects individuals and businesses to honor for their leadership and investment in the community. The theme for this year’s banquet is “Building Community Together” recognizing the legacy and importance of working together to build a better community. Tickets and sponsorships are available by contacting the Chamber office or via the Chamber website.

Randy Pittenger, Chamber President/CEO said, “We are excited about recognizing some outstanding servant leaders in our community at our awards banquet. This annual tradition of honoring and thanking those who step up and go the extra mile is important for our community. We encourage everyone to join us as we celebrate together.”

In addition to recognizing outgoing and incoming board members, awards that will be announced at the banquet include the Beltonian Award, Citizen of The Year, Ambassador of the Year, Business of the Year, Community Partner Awards, and a very special recognition.

Outgoing board members to be recognized are Nelson Hutchinson with Temple Technology Services, Mat Naegele with Lamar Outdoor Advertising, Sandra Russell with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, and Trevor Smith, formerly with Farmers Insurance. Hutchinson and Russell served two three year terms (2016-2021); Naegele served one term (2019-2021); and Smith served during 2021.

Incoming board members Stephanie Biefeld with CGI, Teri Champlin with BancorpSouth, Adriane Hodges with Bold Republic Brewing Company, and Jared Porritt with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas will also be recognized.

Each year the board has a change in leadership recognized at the banquet, with Matt Wood from the Wood Group of Fairway Independent Mortgage, 2021 Chair, passing the gavel to Dr. Brent Burks from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor as the 2022 Board of Directors Chair.

The Beltonian Award is given annually in recognition of longtime achievement in volunteer service to the Belton community. That service could be for service in education, church, a service organization, youth programs, or any area that improves the quality of life in Belton. Recent past recipients include Marion Grayson, Roscoe Harrison, and Andy Davis.

The Citizen of the Year award is given to the person who made a significant volunteer contribution to the Belton community through Chamber related activities during the previous year. Recent past award winners include Misty Baker, Matt Bates, and Luke Potts.

The Ambassador of the Year is peer recognition award for the Ambassador who stands out as an example of exemplary service. Recent past recipients include Jeanne Giangacomo, Tracy Conoley, and Emily Kirkpatrick.

Business of Year awards are given to businesses that have made a significant contribution to the community during the previous year. Criteria for selection include being an active Chamber member in good standing, a for-profit business, and demonstrated achievement in areas described in the Chamber mission and focus

Community Partner Awards are given in recognition of those who have had a significant impact on our community through partnership with the Chamber.

For more information about the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, go to www.beltonchamber.com or contact the Chamber at info@beltonchamber.com or 254-939-3551. ###