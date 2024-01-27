Belton Area Chamber of Commerce selects new board members and officers

Special to the Journal

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce announced the election of four new and four renewing board members, and officers for its 2024 Board of Directors.

The current Board of Directors voted to accept the nominations of the following individuals to join the board: John Corsi, State Farm Insurance; John Goode, CRW Construction; Nelson Hutchinson, Temple Technology Services; and Kayla Potts, Woodhouse Day Spa Nolan Creek. Following notice to the general membership, they were approved to serve three-year terms effective January 1, 2024.

In addition to these new board members, Rebecca Briggs, Imperium Real Estate; Rhonda Eggleston, Bryn Oaks Bed & Breakfast; Scot Hrbacek, Edward Jones; and Brett Turner, Monteith Abstract & Title were reelected for a second three-year term on the board.

Emilio Perales, 2023 Chair of the Board of Directors, expressed the Board’s appreciation for their willingness to serve in this capacity. “It is not only an honor, but a responsibility for us to each find ways to support our community. Each of these individuals has been a strong advocate for our Chamber and community, and they are all respected leaders in our community who are well equipped to help our Chamber continue to support the growth and prosperity of our community.”

The Board also voted to approve the following individuals to serve one-year terms as officers of the Board effective January 1, 2024: Jordan Samfield, Chair; Emilio Perales, Immediate Past-Chair; Teri Champlin, Chair-Elect; Rebecca Briggs, Secretary; and Adriane Hodges, Treasurer. Scot Hrbacek and Davy Villanueva will also serve on the Executive Committee.

Jordan Samfield is Vice President for First Texas Bank. Emilio Perales is owner/broker of Vista Real Estate. Teri Champlin is Senior Vice President of Grandview Bank. Rebecca Briggs is Owner of Imperium Real Estate. Adriane Hodges is owner of Bold Republic Brewing Company. Scot Hrbacek is a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones. Davy Villanueva is Senior Vice President for Extraco Bank.

Randy Pittenger, Chamber President/CEO said, “We are excited about these individuals agreeing to serve on our Board and as leaders of our Board to further the mission of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce. They join a long legacy of excellence in leadership for the Chamber and each brings unique experiences, skills, and perspectives to help our Board and Chamber grow and work to promote our community.”

For more information about the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce members and services, go to www.beltonchamber.com or contact the Chamber at info@beltonchamber.com or 254-939-3551.