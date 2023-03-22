Belton Area Chamber of Commerce to host Community Update Luncheon

Belton Area Chamber of Commerce to host Community Update LuncheonSpecial to the Journal

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Community Update Luncheon on April 12 focusing on growth and infrastructure in our area. Featured speakers for the event include Sam Listi, Belton City Manager, Cynthia Hernandez, Executive Director for Belton Economic Development Corporation, and Dr. Matt Smith, Belton ISD Superintendent.

“We are excited to host this Community Update featuring three key partners in Belton,” reported Randy Pittenger, Belton Area Chamber President/CEO. “Each of these leaders will share information about plans for addressing growth and infrastructure needs we are experiencing in our fast growth community. We are thankful for their willingness to share their knowledge in this forum.”

The Community Update is scheduled for 12:00-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the Central Texas Council of Governments. Lunch will be provided by La Luncheonette. Tickets for the event are $20 and since seating is limited, registration is required.

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted similar Community Updates in the past, but not since before the pandemic, so there is much interest in hearing about what in planned to address the challenges of growth.

For more information about this event or membership in the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, visit the website at www.beltonchamber.com, call 254-939-3551, or email info@beltonchamber.com. ###