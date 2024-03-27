Belton area offers lineup of Easter-themed activities

By LYNETTE SOWELL

The Belton Journal

The Belton area will be having a number of activities leading up to Easter, which is earlier than prior years, on Sunday, March 31.

With Easter being earlier this year, some events will be held this weekend, and others next weekend immediately ahead of the holiday.

Friday, March 22, the Knights of Columbus of Christ the King Catholic Church will be continuing their weekly Lenten Fish Fry, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Plates are $12 for adults, $6 for children, and military in uniforms are free. Dine in or carry out available.

This Saturday, March 23, the Belton Christian Youth Center is the site of the 6th annual Ruff Puppy Eggstravaganza, from 2-3:30 p.m. The BCYC is located at 505 E. Avenue C.

Dogs on a leash and their owners are welcomed to come hunt for a variety of pup-themed eggs with treats and toys. For those unable to hunt, baskets will be offered while supplies last.

Also on Saturday, March 23, the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a free community event, “Easter Madness,” at Yettie Polk Park, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The event will include Easter egg hunts, food, music, raffles and more, and is open to all.

Miller Springs Baptist Church is likewise hosting a free event on Saturday, March 23, from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The church’s Spring Festival features free bounce houses, yard games, hot dogs, snow cones, and popcorn.

Then next week on Friday, March 29, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in downtown Belton, will be the Easter Egg Crawl, presented by H2 Realty Team at Duke Realty.

The Easter Egg Crawl features an egg hunt in which participants can go from business to business, collecting eggs.

Participating businesses include the Belton Journal, H2 Realty Team, Warm Cookie Co., Samantha Jackson – Extraco Mortgage, My Giving Tree Gift Shop & Gallery, iMERAKi, Lindy Lu’s, Haut Institute of Cosmetics, Bell Air Conditioning, Napoli’s, Jones Home & Auto Supply, First Community Mortgage, Jayci Humphreys Realtor, Duke Realty, Katy’s Deli, Sly Fox Coffee, Turquoise Buffalo and Co., Level 3, Bison Creek RE, La Luncheonette, Quik Release Bail Bonds, Pink Bulldog Boutique, Wells Spine & Sport, The Greenbriar, Z&H Old Fashioned Candy.

Fit4Mom Temple Belton Salado will be having a free Stroller Strides class at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29, followed by an Easter Egg Hunt for ages six and under. The group meets at Heritage Park in Belton. For sponsorship opportunities, email danahalliburton@fit4mom.com

On Saturday, March 30, from 12-2 p.m. Cochran, Blair & Potts will have specially decorated Easter cookies for sale until sold out.

On Sunday, March 31, Christ the King Catholic Church will be holding an Easter Egg hunt after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on the parish grounds. Bring your own basket and find the golden egg for a special gift.

There will be three sections for ages to include newborn to PreK, K-2nd grade, 3rd grade and up. The point of contact is Krissie Lastovica, 254-939-0806 or klastovica@ctkbelton.org.

Those looking for an Easter Sunrise service on Sunday, March 31, can gather at the Overlook Park Pavilion at 7 a.m. First United Methodist Church of Belton will be holding a service there. The Overlook Pavilion is near Deadfish Grill.