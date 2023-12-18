Belton Auto Technician Receives National Award

Harold Williams, an ASE Certified automotive technician from Belton, Texas, was recently honored with a national achievement award as the Toyota/ASE Master Automotive Technician of the Year.

Fifty-three automotive professionals were recognized on November 15, at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) held at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa Clearwater, Florida.

The ASE annual awards spotlight top scorers on the ASE Certification tests from among the ranks of the approximately quarter million ASE Certified professionals nationwide.

Howard Abrahams, Senior Manager, Technical Training, Toyota; Homer Hogg, Chair of the ASE Board of Directors; and Timothy Zilke, ASE President & CEO, presented the award to Williams.

“Harold, who is a team leader at Toyota of North Austin, is one of the outstanding ASE certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry. Each of these elite technicians is presented with an industry-specific award recognizing their achievement,” said Zilke.

“ASE has honored extraordinary industry professionals from across the nation for more than 40 years,” Zilke continued. “This is made possible by the support of our many award sponsors, whose ranks include some of the best-known names in the industry. We are proud to partner with Toyota to recognize Harold’s commitment to excellence in providing the very best in automotive service and repair. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year and Harold represents the best of the best.”

Thirty-five companies from both OEM and Aftermarket segments sponsored the individual technician recognition awards in the Auto, Truck, Collision, Parts, and Service categories, along with awards for instructors. In addition to looking for top scores on ASE tests, award sponsors examine on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors when selecting honorees.