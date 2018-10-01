Belton Bacon, Blues & Brews II: Bacon Brewgaloo

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 102 View / October 1, 2018

Special to the Journal

The second annual Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews will bring two days of festivities to downtown Belton on Oct. 5-6, but there is also an opportunity to be part of the festivities as registration is open for teams to participate in the bacon cook-off.

It’s $200 to register a team, but the winner receives a $2,000 prize. A cash award will also be given to the People’s Choice winner.

“Contact me by email at jgarrett@beltontexas.gov to register,” Belton Tourism Manager Judy Garrett said. “We’ve got some great musical and brewery talent participating this year. If you have some cooking skills, come out and compete. You won’t regret it!”

The festival is a partnership between the City of Belton and H-E-B plus! It will take place near the Historic Bell County Courthouse and will feature live entertainment, adult beverages, and a bacon cook-off. The festival will begin with a kickoff party from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5. It will feature a variety of entertainment, food, and beverages:

• 1st Cavalry Jazz Band (6-7 p.m.)

• W.C. Clark (7-9 p.m.)

• Food Truck Ally

Breweries: Bold Republic, Barrows, Bare Arms

On Saturday, the B4 Festival will resume, noon-7 p.m., with more great blues music and brews, but the feature event of the day will be the bacon cook-off where teams will compete with bacon inspired dishes using bacon (20 lbs. per team) donated from Belton’s H-E-B plus! The first place winner will take home a $2,000 cash prize, and have their recipe promoted through the Belton H-E-B plus! Cooking Connection for two weeks after the event.

“Saturday is when the bacon hits the skillets,” Garrett said. “The cook-off is the signature part of the event, but don’t underestimate the quality of the blues talent and local beverage makers. This is going to be one of the best events of the year in Belton.”

The cook-off is limited to 25 teams, limit four people per team.

Saturday will also feature:

• 1st Cavalry Jazz Band (Noon-1 p.m.)

• Jay White & The Blues Commanders (1 p.m.-4 p.m.)

• Texas Flood Band (Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute band) (4 p.m.-7 p.m.)

Breweries will include Bold Republic, Barrows, Bare Arms.

Come out and enjoy Belton’s Bacon, Blues, and Brews Festival!

Related