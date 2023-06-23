Belton beats the heat with Movies in the Park

Belton beats the heat with Movies in the ParkBy MIKE MYERSThe Belton Journal

The Belton Parks & Recreation Department featured The Little Rascals movie as part of their three-part Movie in the Park summer series.

The free family event took place on Saturday evening at the Harris Community Park in Belton.

Additionally, Movie in the Park offered free family-friendly activities including pre-movie games, extended splash pad hours, free popcorn and pickles, and the option to purchase cold and refreshing frosty cones from a nearby truck.

In keeping with the theme of The Little Rascals movie, volunteers and seasonal employees used their creativity to build makeshift cars out of cardboard adding to the hilarity as kids raced around a handmade racecourse.

In reference to a scene in the movie when Porky says, “I’ll trade you my pickle for a nickel,” the games also included a pickle race where teams passed a pickle through their legs and over their head to the person behind them. Free pickles were a hit with the kids.

Charisse Bennett, Events Coordinator, said they want to make these movie nights to be an enjoyable experience for families. Bennett recommends bringing bug spray and suntan lotion for the movie nights.

On July 15, the featured movie will be DC League of Superpets, and the final movie in the park will be on August 5, featuring The Greatest Showman.

All movies are shown at the Harris Community Park. Activities begin at 7 p.m. and the movies start at dusk.

People of Belton and surrounding cities sought relief from the excessive heat warnings issued by the National Weather Service by flocking to Nolan Creek and the splash pads in the city. In Texas, summer heat can be intense.

The Centers for Disease Control says that when temperatures are extremely high, take steps for yourself and your family. CDC recommends to stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as possible. Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty. Take cool showers or baths to cool down. Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same of you. Never leave children or pets in the car. Additionally, the CDC urges everyone to learn about the danger of extreme heat, know the potential risks to health. Learn about the signs of heat-related illness, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. They are two different heat-related illnesses and knowing the difference can be a matter of life or death.

On Tuesday, ERCOT issued a voluntary conservation notice, asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use.

Excessive heat warnings send families to the Harris Community Center splashpad last week.

Families play at the Harris Community Center splash pad.

Friends cool off in Nolan Creek during excessive heat warnings last week.