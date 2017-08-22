Belton and Bell County improve downtown parking opportunities with new lot

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 23 View / August 22, 2017

By Julia Jones, Correspondent

Busy days, like the Fourth of July or a Thursday night Schoepf’s Backyard concert, remind citizens that downtown Belton has long been in need of extra parking for special events. To try to remedy that need, Bell County and the City of Belton teamed up to expand parking opportunities in the area.

A large parking lot on W. Central Ave. was constructed over this summer to help with overflow parking during busy days and to supply the Sheriff’s Office’s employees with additional parking.

The city council recently gave the county $75,000 after the completion of the project and after the county hired Belton-based company Lone Star Grading to repurpose the area. The lot was finished shortly before the annual Fourth of July parade. City Commissioner Russell Schneider stated that this should assist the local businesses like the bridal shop on Main St. and county buildings such as the Bell County Courthouse.

“It’s built for the citizens that frequent downtown and some of the employees for the Sheriff’s Office as well as those who attend court,” Schneider said. “This provides a parking lot to the west side of those businesses that are on Main St. so that they can utilize the parking in the back.”

Belton’s contribution of $75,000 came out of the tax increment reinvestment zone, which Public Information Officer Paul Romer described as a dedicated fund created by the city by freezing property values in a set area and saving the extra property taxes for infrastructure projects.

“More than 15 years ago the city created the fund,” Romer said. “We took a geographic area and said we’re going to freeze property values in this area and any future growth in the tax will go into the TIRZ. That can only be spent on infrastructure and those type of projects.”

Lone Star Grading remodeled an existing lot that was left behind after the Bell County Jail Annex was demolished in 2015. They added curb and gutter and fresh paint to make it more easily accessible and as part of a street beautification effort. Russell Schneider expressed his gratitude for Belton’s contributions to the project.

The City of Belton worked with us on this as well,” Schneider said, “and we appreciate their help and input financially.”

The TIRZ was also responsible for funding the Sparta Rd. project and helps with beautification efforts around Belton, most notably the downtown storefront facades.

