Belton Chamber Spur Classic Golf Tournament

Belton Chamber Spur Classic Golf TournamentSpecial to the Journal

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the Spur Classic Golf Tournament presented by Fairway Independent Mortgage (The Wood Group and Fairway 365) held Friday, October 28 at Mill Creek Country Club.

The Champions of the 4-person scramble were from Crossroads Church, led by Pastor Matt Thrasher. The winning team members were awarded championship spurs and cash prizes. Second place went to Horizon Bank, led by Jonathan Briscoe. Third place went to InHouse Systems, led by Misty Prestin.

Bill Gibson, playing with the Vista Real Estate team, won the Closest to the Pin contest with a shot that landed near the #3 hole on Creek 2. Tyler Parker with Texell Credit Union won the Longest Drive contest with a great effort on hole #1 of Creek 1.

Several participants won prizes in special drawings for a variety of items including a Traeger Grill and Yeti coolers provided by Keith Ace Hardware, golf bag and other assorted item donated by Jack Hilliard Distributing, sound system donated by InHouse Systems, and green fee and cart vouchers at Mill Creek.

Numerous sponsors and participants enjoyed a beautiful day at the Mill Creek after morning rains cleared out, including lunch provided by Schoepf’s BBQ, and beverages from Jack Hilliard Distributing.

“We had a very successful experience with this golf tournament and were excited to have great participation even on a day that started with threatening weather,” stated Jordan Samfield, member of the Chamber Golf Committee. “We appreciate all the sponsors who helped make it successful, the great support from Mill Creek staff, and the enthusiasm of our participants,” added Samfield.

“We are excited to provide these great opportunities for our members, businesses, and community to come together,” stated Randy Pittenger, Chamber President/CEO. We are especially thankful for the leadership of our Board of Directors in planning activities for our community. Our goal is always to support our business community in making the Belton area a great place to live, work, shop, play, and raise a family. Events like these provide opportunities for our community to celebrate together, as well as business exposure to potential customers.”

For more information about the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, visit our website at www.beltonchamber.com, call 254-939-3551, or email us at info@beltonchamber.com.