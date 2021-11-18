Belton Chamber Spur Classic Golf Tournament

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the Spur Classic Golf Tournament presented by Fairway Independent Mortgage (The Wood Group and Fairway 365) held Monday, November 1 at Wildflower Country Club.

The Champions of the 4-person scramble were from Texas HomePro: Tom Cauchy, Tyler Cauchy, George Whithead, and Blake Mascari. Each player was awarded a championship spur award, as well as a voucher good for green fee and cart to play again at Wildflower. It was notable that a Texas HomePro team also won the tournament last year, although 3 of the 4 players were different this year.

Tyler Cauchy won the Closest to the Pin contest with a shot that landed just a few inches away on hole 13. George Whithead won the Longest Drive contest with a great effort on hole 3.

Several participants won prizes in special drawings for a variety of items including a Traeger Grill donated by Cory Herring Homes, a Yeti Cooler donated by Keith Ace Hardware, golf bag and other assorted items donated by Jack Hilliard Distributing, On Edge Studio gift certificates donated by Mel (The Barber) Pulliza, and Wildflower gift certificates.

Numerous sponsors and participants enjoyed a beautiful day at the Wildflower golf course that included lunch provided by Chick-fil-a, beverages from Jack Hilliard Distributing, and afternoon sausage wraps from Schoepf’s BBQ. Wildflower golf pro Angelina Manzitto-Vinson coordinated the tournament and ensured that every player had a great experience.

“We had a very successful experience with this golf tournament, and were excited to have another beautiful day at Wildflower to play,” stated Matt Wood, Board Committee Chair for the event. “We appreciate all the sponsors who helped make it successful, the great support from Wildflower staff, and the enthusiasm of our participants,” added Wood.

The Fall Spur Classic series included a pickleball tournament held on Saturday, October 30 at Wildflower, and a sporting clay shootout scheduled for March at Weber’s Shooting Range.

“We are excited to provide these great opportunities for our members, businesses, and community to come together,” stated Randy Pittenger, Chamber President/CEO. “We are especially thankful for the leadership of our Board of Directors in planning activities for our community. Our goal is always to support our business community in making the Belton area a great place to live, work, shop, play, and raise a family. Events like these provide opportunities for our community to celebrate together, as well as business exposure to potential customers.”

Congratulations to the 2021 Spur Classic Golf Tournament Champions!

For more information about the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, visit our website at www.beltonchamber.com, call 254-939-3551, or email us at info@beltonchamber.com.