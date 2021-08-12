Belton City Approves facade grant

Belton city council approves façade grant

By DAVID TUMA

Belton Journal

The Belton City council approved a façade grant in the amount of $20,000 for a business at 110 N. Main Street. The property is part of a commercial block constructed in the 1870s and was destroyed by fire and replaced by the current commercial block built in the 1940s.

The property was recently purchased by the owners of Woodhouse Day Spa. The plan is to relocate their growing business to a larger building. Total cost of the construction for the front and rear of the building is $40,000.

One of the unique features of the project is a new mural at the back of the building to be painted by the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Art Department. The grant application was approved by the Historical Preservation Commission prior to council approval.

Nicole Fischer was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission by the Council. Ty Hendrick is moving outside the City of Belton and needed to be replaced.

The authorized the City Manager to execute the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant Odor Control Settlement Agreement. The project is completed but does not operate as intended. There is no fiscal impact to the City of Belton.

They approved authorizing the City Manger to execute the amended and restated Communications Agreement between Bell County and Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen and Temple.

There was an amended professional services agreement with Kasberg, Patrick and Associates for design modifications to Phase II improvements to the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant approved by the Belton City Council.

The two communities share the wastewater treatment plant with costs shared 75 percent-Temple and 25 percent Belton. The plant serves the entire City of Belton.

Filters and UV disinfection are not needed at this time for the plant in the expansion. Without a total phosphorus limit the wastewater plant can continue to use the existing chlorine contact basins. Extra storage for dechlorination and chlorine is required.

These changes in requirements should save the City of Belton around 3.75-million. There will be some re-design work added to the project. Belton’s share would be $108,162.5

Minutes from the May 25th council meeting were approved.