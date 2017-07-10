Belton High School student elected as Texas Boys State Governor

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 229 View / July 10, 2017

By Haley Watson, Correspondent

On Tuesday, June 27, city council members and Belton locals gathered for their normal 5:30 PM meeting at the Harris Community Center.

Last week’s meeting started off with the recognition of Belton High School student, Garrett Smith, for the achievement of being named the Boys Governor of Texas. Garrett was elected this position out of 56 rising seniors in the running for office in a statewide election. Garrett shared with the council members and attending locals a bit about what this role means and how he achieved this goal.

Following the recognition of Smith, Councilmember, David K. Leigh, took a minute of the public comments section to discuss Belton Rocks and the great impact it is having on the Belton community. Belton Rocks is program where people are hiding painted rocks throughout the town for children to search, pick up and collect these painted rocks.

As the meeting began to turn back to items on the agenda, the first item discussed was that of the consideration of a replat for Burnet South Addition, Phase I. This 0.424 acre tract of land, located on the east side of South Burnet Street, was unanimously approved for the replat of this lot from one lot to two.

The next item in the Planning and Zoning portion of this meeting addressed the consideration of a replat for Burnet South Addition, Phase II. In this proposal, the owner of the lot wanted to replat this 0.759 acre tract of land located on the west side of South Burnet Street from one lot to three. This item was voted to be tabled until July 11 and reviewed again with a cost estimate of installing a curb and gutter along each of the three driveways from the contractors of the lot. A curb and gutter is recommended by many of the council members because it will be considered a subdivision if the replatting is approved.

The final item on the agenda in the Planning and Zoning portion of the meeting was the consideration of a final plat for Heart of Texas Subdivision, a 2.0 acre tract of land, located on the north side of FM 2484. This tract of land has never been platted before and the owners are looking to build a feed store on the grounds. After consideration, the council approved this item in a unanimous vote.

Following Planning and Zoning, council members and attending locals received a presentation from a member of each of the following City departments concerning their mission, annual accomplishments and goals for the 2018 Fiscal Year. Departments included: Council and Administration presented by City Manager Sam Listi, and City Clerk Amy Casey, Public Information Officer presented by PIO Paul Romer, Finance and Legal presented by Director of Finance Brandon Bozon, Human Resources presented by staff accountant Megan Odiorne and Information Technology presented by Ryan Brown.

Related