Belton ISD Duo Receives All-State Musical Achievement

Two Belton ISD high school students, Emily Jeong and Pablo Ureste, achieved the remarkable feat of becoming 2023–2024 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Musicians.

Lake Belton High School sophomore Emily Jeong was selected for the All-State Orchestra. Emily is ranked as the seventh violist in Texas and will perform with the top ensemble, the Symphony Orchestra.

Belton High School junior Pablo Ureste qualified to earn a coveted spot in the TMEA All-State Jazz Ensemble II. Pablo ranked fourth in Texas on the tenor trombone. This accomplishment marks the first time in Belton High School history that a student has achieved this prestigious recognition.

High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed in auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. 1,875 students were selected through a process that began with over 70,000 students from around the state for the honor of performing in one of 18 ensembles, only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become all-state musicians.

Belton ISD Fine Arts Director Keith Zuehlke expressed immense pride in these accomplishments, stating, “Emily and Pablo have showcased extraordinary musical talent and exemplified the values of hard work, perseverance, and commitment that encompass their journey as graduates. TMEA qualifications reflect their musical abilities and are a testament to the exceptional fine arts program at Belton ISD. We are incredibly proud to have Emily and Pablo represent our district at the TMEA All-State Band.”

The Big Red Community is rallying behind Emily and Pablo as they embark on this incredible musical journey. Their achievement not only adds a new chapter to their district’s history but also inspires each and every student to pursue excellence in their respective fields.

Emily and Pablo will perform at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio on February 10, 2024, as part of the 2024 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention