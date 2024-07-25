Belton ISD holds GT Family Project Day

By MIKE MYERS

Deanna Lovesmith, Director of Belton ISD Gifted and Talented Program Services (GT), hosted a first of its kind workshop, pioneering a program called “GT Family Project Day” at Lake Belton High School on Monday morning.

Andi McNair, GT Director at Region 12 Services in Waco, author and renowned speaker, shared her passion and tips for inspiring student learners with the right tools.

Passion Projects is an initiative developed by McNair that is used to engage approximately 1,500 gifted students in Belton ISD to explore subjects they are genuinely passionate about.

“We want to guide these students through the process of turning their ideas into tangible projects. The goal is to involve families in this creative endeavor, fostering connectivity and collaboration among them,” McNair said.

Some families have already expressed interest in projects such as establishing a sports-themed reading library, educating the community about hiking, and promoting water conservation. These projects are driven by the students individual passions, aiming to unite families in their implementation.

The workshop attracted the interest of 30 families and over 100 participants, including students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

The open-ended program for students in the GT program allowed them to bring their entire family. Both gifted and non-gifted kids participated, learning in their unique ways based on their interests.

The program focused on catering to the specific interests of gifted children, emphasizing the importance of individualized learning experiences. Projects were designed around each family, considering factors like materials needed and time required for completion.

As a part of the presentation, McNair showed videos and pictures and asked questions like, “What does this picture look like?”

Students responded with pretty creative, and accurate reasoning to her questions. As the day went on, students created their passion projects and pitched ideas to their families for feedback.

Additionally, McNair pointed out that personalized learning experiences nurture the curiosity and passions of each child. Families were encouraged to explore community-focused projects that allow them to make a difference together in the community.

Aaron Conner and his wife, Amy, talked about the gifted program and how it brings the family together to spend more time.

Additionally, the Connors said the community recently faced devastation from a tornado.

“We’ve observed the hard work of individuals repairing roofs and buildings. The outpouring of support and unity in our community has been inspiring. Despite these challenging times, we want to show our appreciation by providing hydration and snacks to the workers.

“Our plan is to make lemonade and cookies as a family and distribute them to workers in the community. Our eldest daughter suggested offering prayers to them, asking if there is anything specific they would like us to pray for,” Conner said.

McNair was a traditional teacher for 16 years before she got connected with the Genius Hour Community and Passion Based Learning became a priority for her. She started designing experiences instead of just writing lesson plans.

When McNair began to give her students an opportunity to pursue their passions, she found her own passion to teach again. McNair is the author of “Genius Hour—Passion Projects That Ignite Innovation And Student Inquiry”. She also authored “It’s okay for learning to be messy…as long as it’s meaningful.”

The core purpose of the Belton ISD gifted program is to facilitate the optimal development of each and every student’s intellectual and creative gifts and talents. Lovesmith explained that the program for gifted and talented students is designed to provide specialized education and enrichment opportunities for students who demonstrate exceptional abilities in academics, creativity, leadership, or other areas. These students are identified as having high potential and are given opportunities to explore their interests, develop talents, and engage challenging coursework that caters to their specific needs. The program aims to nurture and support these students in reaching their full potential by a curriculum that goes beyond the standard academic.

Aaron Conner, wife, Amy, and daughters Elly and Ada attend Gifted and Talented workshop held at Lake Belton High School on Monday morning.