Belton ISD juniors earn academic honors from College Board

Special to the Journal

Four Belton ISD juniors have been named College Board National Recognition Program Scholars for top performances on the Preliminary SAT (PSAT).

The students were among the top 2.5 percent of test takers who identify as one or more of the following: African American, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous or attend school in a rural area or are from a small town.

Belton High School juniors Caleb Bovell and Elon Point Du Jour were named African American Scholars. Lake Belton High School junior Benjamin Colbath and BHS junior Jisella Wightman were named a Hispanic American Scholars. To qualify for the recognition, the students’ had to achieve a minimum PSAT score and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

“It’s always great to see our Belton ISD students honored for their hard work and dedication to learning,” said Superintendent Matt Smith. “We applaud this achievement and all that this award represents.”

In its second year of honoring students, the College Board recognition program aims to create pathways to college for students from underrepresented communities by awarding them academic honors and connecting them with universities across the county.

Belton ISD’s African American Scholars include:

Caleb Bovell is the son of Ronald and Stacey Bovell. As a junior at BHS, Bovell is a varsity swimmer and participates in Belton Theatre and the International Thespian Society. He would like to attend Baylor University.

Elon Point Du Jour is the daughter of Gregory Point Du Jour and Aletia Wilkins. At BHS, she is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in Belton Theatre. Point Du Jour, a junior, would like to study biology at Duke University.

Belton ISD’s Hispanic American Scholars are:

Benjamin Colbath is the son of Jason and Melissa Colbath. The LBHS junior is a blue belt in jiu-jitsu and helps teach youth classes at Twin Wolves Martial Arts Academy. He also volunteers with the Salvation Army. Colbath hopes to attend Southwestern University and pursue a career in medicine and/or art.

Jisella Wightman is the daughter of Tim and Jessica Wightman. The BHS junior participates as an athlete/coach for Brazilian jiu-jitsu and plans to study nutritional science at Texas A&M University or another in-state university.

