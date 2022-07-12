Belton ISD raises pay for teachers and staff

Special to the Journal

Belton ISD employees will see an increase in their pay for the 2022-23 school year, thanks to the compensation plan approved by the Board of Trustees.

The compensation plan includes an average 4 percent increase for all teachers. The new starting salary for a beginning teacher will be $53,500. All other professional staff will receive a 4 percent increase while paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff will receive a 6 percent increase. Administrators will receive a 2 percent increase. All percentage increases are based on the midpoint of the position’s salary range.

Additionally, the minimum pay for school nutrition workers and custodians will increase from $9.95 to $11 an hour and beginner bus driver pay will increase from $13.93 to $17 an hour.

“We appreciate the Board of Trustees for their thoughtful discussion and approval of this compensation package,” said Todd Schiller, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. “This increase reinforces that we value our staff and recognize their hard work.”

The Board also approved extending the salary schedule for teachers from 24 years to 30 years to recognize longevity in the profession.

The compensation plan was approved at the June 20, 2022 Board meeting.