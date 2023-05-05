By Clay WhittingtonThe Belton Journal

Registration for Lake Belton’s upcoming summer sports camps is now open at LBHSBroncos.com.

All camps will be at the Lake Belton High School campus and will be conducted by Broncos and Lady Broncos head and assistant coaches with some also utilizing current players.

Cost is $35 per camp, except for baseball and softball, which are $45 each, and in all, there are eight three-day camps being offered.

The first two camps on the schedule are for baseball and tennis, which begin May 30.

The baseball camp is open to incoming second- through ninth-graders and will run from 8-11 a.m. each day, but it will be broken into two sessions. Second- through sixth-graders will attend starting May 30, while seventh-, eighth-, and ninth-graders are set to begin June 5.

Tennis camp runs from 8-9:30 a.m. and is open to all seventh- through ninth-graders, and it will also consist of two sessions, starting May 30 and June 5.

Also beginning on June 5, the Broncos and Lady Broncos soccer programs will combine to offer a camp. Third- through sixth-graders will attend from 9-10 a.m. each day with seventh- through ninth-graders following from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day.

Girls basketball camp starts June 12 and will run from 1-2:30 p.m. for first- through sixth-graders and 3-5 p.m. for seventh- through ninth-graders.

One week later, beginning June 19, the boys basketball camp will adhere to the same schedule as the girls camp.

Additionally, volleyball, softball and football camps will be in July.

The volleyball camp will be conducted in two sessions.

The first is for incoming third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders and runs from noon to 1:30 p.m., while the second is for seventh- through ninth-graders and runs from 2-4 p.m. Both are scheduled to begin July 17.

Softball camp begins July 24 and is open to all third- through ninth-graders. It will run from 6-9 p.m. each day.

A pair of football camps conclude the series of events.

Each starts July 24 and runs between 10 a.m. to noon, but participants will be broken into two groups – seventh- and eighth-graders and a younger group consisting of sixth-graders and under, including incoming kindergarteners.