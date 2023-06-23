Belton ISD welcomes new director and principals to administrative team

Belton ISD welcomes new director and principals to administrative teamSpecial to the Journal

Belton ISD is pleased to announce the hiring of four distinguished educators who will join the district’s administrative team.

Sheri Ogden has been appointed as the director of special education. Ogden brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of education, spanning over 35 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in educational psychology from Widener University and a master’s degree in educational psychology from the University of Houston. Ogden joins Belton ISD from Georgetown ISD, where she served as the 504 Coordinator.

Steele Hantgin is stepping into the role of principal at Lake Belton High School. With 17 years of experience in the education sector, Hantgin’s exceptional leadership skills and commitment to academic excellence make her an invaluable addition to the BISD team. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Texas and a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Texas at Arlington. Hantgin comes to Belton ISD from Lockhart ISD, where she served as a high school principal.

Debi Younger has been appointed as the principal of Sparta Elementary. With a passion for fostering a love for learning and a dedication to student success, Younger brings 26 years of experience in the field of education to her new role. She earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from Fresno State University and a master’s degree in administration from the University of South Dakota. Younger joins Belton ISD from Rogers ISD, where she served as an elementary principal.

Felicia Gibson has been named the principal of Southwest Elementary. With 17 years of experience in education, Gibson is committed to creating a positive and engaging educational environment for students. She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s degree in educational administration from Texas A&M University. Gibson joins Belton ISD from Taylor ISD, where she served as a principal.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sheri Ogden, Steele Hantgin, Debi Younger, and Felicia Gibson to the Big Red Community,” said Matt Smith, Superintendent of Belton ISD. “Bringing these visionary school leaders onto our team reflects Belton ISD’s commitment to provide an exceptional education for each and every student.”

