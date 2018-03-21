The Belton Journal Progress Report: The 2018 Spring Edition

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 8 View / March 21, 2018

As we re-launch the spring edition of The Belton Journal Progress Report, Belton Tigers Baseball and Belton Lady Tiger Softball alums are wrapping up their regular seasons on the diamonds across the nation.

Here is this week’s Belton Journal Progress Report on the diamond:

Ryne Niemi, Adams State University (Alamosa, CO). The former Tiger outfielder came on strong after a slow start in 2017. In 2018 through 16 games, he is hitting .209 (14-of-67) with one home run and five runs batted in. He has four errors in 51 chances (.922) fielding percentage.

Max Hogan, Baltimore Orioles (MLB). Hogan is in rookie camp with the Baltimore Orioles after being drafted in the 2017 MLB Draft. Hogan hit .310 with two homers and 28 runs batted in 40 games with the Orioles’ Gulf Coast League Rookie team.

Bekah Alcozer, University of Texas. As of March 18, Alcozer is hitting .250 (9-of-36), with one home run, five runs batted in and three doubles this season. In 13 fielding chances, Alcozer has made just one error (.923 fielding percentage)

Kayla Patton, Concordia Texas. As of March, Patton is hitting .267 (8-of-30) with two runs batted in and one stolen base. In the field, she is a perfect 13-of-13 chances.

Jared Janczak, Texas Christian. The former Tiger is already wheeling and dealing in Fort Worth, as the Horned Frogs are off to a 10-7 start. As of March 19, the All-American Janczak is 1-1 with a 2.35 earned run average, leading the pitching staff in innings pitched (30 2/3) and strikeouts (32). Opponents are hitting just .215 against Janczak.

Coby Potvin, Central Arkansas. Following his two-year stint at Temple College, Potvin is playing for Central Arkansas. As of March 19, Potvin is hitting .205 (9-of-44) with four runs batted in. Potvin also has five walks and two stolen bases.

Breck Potvin, Temple College. Potvin graduated Belton in 2017 and is now a part of the Leopards’ baseball program under head coach Craig McMurtry and assistant coach Frank Kellner. As of March 19, Potvin is hitting .300 (18-of-60), with 12 runs scored, one home run, 10 runs batted in and 10 stolen bases out of 11 tries.

Chase Cryer, Sam Houston State. The former Tiger second baseman has made a believer out of many in BearKat Country, as his double. As of March 19, he is hitting a team-leading .356 (21-of-59), with two homers and 10 runs batted in. He has six doubles and has been hit six times. Cryer has assisted in four double plays has two errors in 41 chances (.951 fielding percentage).

Trent Stafford, Tarleton State. The former Tiger standout pitcher has made six appearances for the Texans this season. He is 2-0 with a 4.50, has struck out six and walked five in 12 innings.

Chase Sortor, McLennan Community College. Sortor, a former first baseman for the Tigers, is in his sophomore season at MCC. He is hitting .276 (21-of-76) in 21 games, with 21 runs scored, five homers, nine doubles, 14 RBI and a .333 on-base percentage. Sortor is perfect in 52 chances in the field.

Nathan Vail, Hill College. Vail is in his sophomore season playing catcher at Hill College. He is hitting .281 (9-of-32) with one home run, four runs batted in and five walks. Vail has made four errors in 98 chances (.959 fielding percentage) and has caught three runners stealing.

Reece Hohhertz, Schreiner University. Hohhertz is in his sophomore season for Schreiner. In 21 games this season, Hohhertz is hitting .301 (22-of-73) with 11 runs batted in, seven walks and has an on-base percentage of .354. Hohhertz has just three errors in the field in 157 chances (.981 fielding percentage).

Collin Mask, Concordia University Texas. The former Tiger catcher is in his first season at Concordia. He is hitless in four at-bats this season, as he contends for a spot on the field with the Tornados.

Alyson Bishoff, Abilene Christian University. The senior first baseman is hitting .267 (4-of-15) with two runs batted in and a walk as of March 19.

Kaitlyn Jones, Temple College. The former Lady Tiger is in her second season with the Leopards’ softball team. As of March 19, Jones is hitting .328 (21-of-64) with 13 runs scored, four doubles, three triples, 11 runs batted in and five stolen bases.

Sydney Andrews, Texas A&M-Kingsville. The former Lady Tiger utility player has been in 19 games this season, having started four. Andrews is hitting .556 (5-of-9) and has an on-base percentage of .600. She has six stolen bases in eight attempts.

