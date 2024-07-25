Belton Lady Tigers host summer camp for soccer program

By Clay Whittington

The Belton Journal

Since arriving at Belton, Oscar Bersoza has guided the Lady Tigers to five consecutive district championships. Hoisting the trophy, however, is only one of his highlights each year.

Every summer, prior to beginning the trek toward a title, Bersoza and his staff host a soccer camp for the community’s youth, emphasizing the skills and philosophies responsible for making the program a powerhouse.

While the ultimate goal is winning in the winter, Belton’s head coach draws as much enjoyment from his chances to start grooming the next generation of players.

“I absolutely love camp,” Bersoza said. “It is a lot of fun to have the young ones come out, and being a small community, we already know a lot of these kids because we know their families. It is always great to see them.

“Then, we’ve got a lot of good older kids coming up, so it’s nice to be able to get my hands on them. It is just a lot of fun.”

The three-day camp concluded Wednesday after approximately 35 girls took part in the event consisting of three-hour sessions.

Upon arriving, the group of second- through ninth-graders was split into sections based on age and ability before spending their time honing fundamentals, playing games, participating in drills and scrimmaging.

While lots is accomplished, it is not always easy.

Mother Nature forced Bersoza and his staff to adjust their schedule this week as inclement weather caused the camp to be moved indoors Tuesday, but it did not dampen spirits.

“When it’s overcast,” he said, “it helps keep the 100-degree weather down, but then, you also have to manage the field conditions and everything else. So, we had to go inside.

“Luckily, we have that option, but you’re always hoping to be able to do it outside.”

Regardless of location, talent was present.

Since his arrival in 2020, multiple standout players have maneuvered their way through the Lady Tigers’ program, earning individual superlatives along with group success with many advancing their careers to the college level.

Prior to landing on the varsity roster, many utilized the camp as a springboard, and this year’s event very well could have featured some of the team’s next key pieces, according to Bersoza.

“We’ve got some really good young kids,” he said. “Some of them are experienced, and some of them aren’t. There is a great mix of talent and experience out there.

“That is always a good thing to have.”