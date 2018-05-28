Belton Lions Club hosts annual Stampede on the Chisholm Trail

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 8 View / May 28, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Approximately 100 cyclists gathered at the Harris Community Center for the recreational “Stampede on the Chisholm Trail” ride, hosted by the Belton Lions Club, on Saturday, May 12.

“This is our big fundraiser for the year and riders come from all over – Lampasas, Austin area, and we even have a rider from Colorado! The “Stampede on the Chisholm Trail” is a purely recreational ride, and the cyclists get out there and enjoy the Central Texas countryside. We grill hot dogs for them here when they’re done,” explained Karen Stagner, Belton Lions Club member.

Participants paid $35 and chose the distance they wanted to ride – 12 miles (1 rest stop), 30 miles (3 rest stops), 50 miles, 55 miles, and 62 miles (5 rest stops each). All routes ended along Belton’s HIke and Bike Trail alongside Nolan Creek.

“My husband John and I have been riding a tandem bike for about four years, and we enjoy it because we can stay together – it keeps us at the same speed and place – we start together and end together. Riding tandem is a challenge – it requires constant communication as we have to pedal simultaneously,” stated Judi Waliczek. “We live in Pflugerville and tend to ride on weekends. It’s fun to get out and see what’s going on in our area.”

The cyclists who participated in Saturday’s “Stampede on the Chisholm Trail” varied in experience level.

“My friend, Biana Shelborne, convinced me to start riding – she’s been riding for about three years. Neither one of us have participated in this ride before, and we are going to do 12 miles today,” stated Gabrielle Saucier.

The Belton Lions Club is part of an international organization of over 1.4 million members who volunteer locally, and internationally. The Lions work to support five global service areas – vision, hunger, childhood cancer, diabetes and the environment.

The Belton Lions Club facilitated the building of a playground, created with special needs children in mind, located within Heritage Park. Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a Lion can visit http://www.beltonlionsclub.com.

