Belton McDonald’s manager receives prestigious global award

Tino LaFaele, manager of McDonald’s at 1601 East 6th St. in Belton, has won the Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top performing McDonald’s Restaurant Managers globally.

LaFaele was one of 345 McDonald’s restaurant managers around the world from 60 markets (representing the top one percent of restaurant managers) to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize and a trophy.

LaFaele, who has been working for McDonald’s for 20 years, eight as a general manager, was presented with her award by McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cindi Ferguson.

McDonald’s independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication and commitment to McDonald’s and its customers.

Cindi Ferguson said, “Tino has strived to achieve this award since she began as a crew member, working her way up through all promotions. We are so proud of her accomplishments.”

McDonald’s is committed to creating employment opportunities for people of all ages and from all backgrounds, as well as boosting employability to help people gain the skills and experience they need to progress in their careers. McDonald’s provides opportunities for progression and promoting from within; around 90% of restaurant management began their careers as crew members.

McDonald’s is the world’s leading global foodservice retailer with over 37,000 locations in 120 countries. Over 90% of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local businessmen and women.