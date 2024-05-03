Belton resident to compete in finals of national grilling competition

Special to the Journal

Belton resident Esterling Rosario from the Temple LongHorn Steakhouse team knows how to bring heat to the competition. His grilling expertise and passion has him on the cusp of elite grilling status as he prepares to compete in the final round of LongHorn Steakhouse’s seventh annual Steak Master Series.

This is Rosario’s first time as a finalist in the competition.

LongHorn Steakhouse’s Steak Master Series is a national competition that gives LongHorn Grill Masters from across the country the opportunity to put their skills to the test. Rosario is one of seven finalists, out of thousands of participants, who will compete for a $15,000 grand prize and the title of Steak Master Series Champion on May 2 during a one-day grill-off in Orlando, Fla.

“I first started cooking in Puerto Rico in 2001, and I’ve always liked grilling steaks,” said Rosario. “The competition has been a lot of pressure, but knowing how proud my restaurant team is of me has made it easier.”

Rosario has been a part of the LongHorn Steakhouse team for 23 years. His favorite menu item is the Wild West Shrimp and Grilled Mushrooms, and his favorite part about working at LongHorn is his team members.

His top grilling tip is to clean and sheen the grill.

His career goal is to help open a new restaurant location and be a better cook.

The Steak Master Series celebrates LongHorn Steakhouse’s grill cooks across the brand’s more than 580 restaurants nationwide.