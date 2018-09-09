Belton restaurant redefining the steakhouse experience

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 277 View / September 9, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

Janci Coker, the owner of Brody’s Steakhouse, is living a dream come true!.The establishment’s name is a unique mashup of Coker’s sons’ names – Brett + Cody = Brody.

“In July 2017, I started having these dreams about re-opening what used to be the Oxbow. These dreams woke me up at night, and it wasn’t long before these dreams were all I could think about! I talked with some of the people who matter to me and got much affirmation from them, so I decided to do it! I’ve had a lot of good, strong people behind me,” explained Coker. “When you think of Brody’s, I hope you think of family. We like to adopt our customers into our extended family. My family is a huge support to me, and I couldn’t do this without them!”

Quality, cleanliness, and friendliness are at the heart of Coker’s business philosophy, and the focus is on customer service and consistency. Brody’s quiet atmosphere and lighting lend itself naturally to gatherings of 2 people, up to 70. Reservations can be made, and catering is available.

“Oxbow was in this location for approximately 27 years and before that, it was the Bell County Auction Barn. We still have it set up that way – the auction block and the ring are still there. Preserving the history of the building is important to me,” stated Coker. “We eased into the opening of Brody’s. I went slow with things because I wanted to do everything right! We did a soft opening Dec. 4, 2017, for lunches only and then added dinner on December 18, 2017. We started serving breakfast on June 1. Our specialty is the ribeye – they are hand-cut to order. We age all of our steaks. We have a seasonal vegetable, and everything is homemade. Business is going well, and we are so happy to see our customers each day!”

All grilled food items are cooked over a mesquite wood open-flamed grill. The menu features home cooking such as hand battered chicken fried steak, chopped steak, ribs, shrimp, catfish, burgers and many other items.

Brody’s is open Tuesday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

