Belton sales tax revenue up more than 18 percent for 2022

By LYNETTE SOWELLThe Belton Journal

The office of Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office released its monthly sales tax revenue report last Wednesday, and the city of Belton is receiving $622,801.53, up 26.17 percent compared to March 2021, and up 18.55 percent for 2022.

This month’s sales tax allocations to Texas cities are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.

Area cities in Bell County are seeing sales tax revenues increasing, with area city’s percentages increased compared to last March.

State Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office is sending cities a total of $581.7 million in sales tax allocations for March 2022, 19.3 percent more than in March 2021.

The city of Temple is receiving $2,265,415.72, up 10.79 percent compared to March 2021.

Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $24,887.46, up 7.56 percent compared to last March. MPR is seeing an increase of 11.76 percent overall compared to the first three months of 2021.

Over in Nolanville, sales tax revenue increased 18.32 percent compared to last March, with Nolanville receiving $133,076.57.

Holland’s sales tax revenue is up 7.57 percent compared to March 2021, and will be receiving $7,807.62.

Salado will be receiving $54,063.05, a whopping increase of 29.9 percent this month.

Harker Heights sees an increase of 8percent for March 2022 compared to last year, and will receive $735,182.55.

Killeen’s sales tax disbursement this month March is $2,335,602.04, up a slim 1.09 percent from last March.

Percentages reflect a monthly increase or decrease compared to March 2021

In Bell County, Killeen will be receiving $2,335,602.04 in sales tax, an increase of 1.09 percent compared to March 2021. For the 2022 year to date total, Killeen is up 11.08 percent compared to 2021.

Harker Heights saw an increase of 8 percent for this month’s sales tax rebate totaling $735,182.55 compared to last March and an overall increase of 12.93 percent for the year.

Belton will receive $622,801.53, an increase of 26.17 percent compared to last March. Belton is up 18.55 percent for 2022.