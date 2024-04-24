Belton Journal Website Banner Image for May 2024
Belton Senior Activity Center hosts open house and hot dog lunch

Apr 24, 2024

Special to the Journal

The Belton Senior Activity Center will host a Hot Dog Lunch and Open House on Thursday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

The instructors or coordinators for activities including Exercise, Line Dancing, Quilting, Bingo, Art Painting, Arts & Crafts, Woodcarving, Dominos, Canasta and Bridge will be available for information.

Judy Owens, Activity Director, said: “We encourage our area seniors to come by the Center on April 25 to check out the activities we have to offer and enjoy a hot dog lunch. We are looking forward to this time of fellowship and showcasing what we have to offer.”