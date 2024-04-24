Belton Senior Activity Center hosts open house and hot dog lunch

Special to the Journal

The Belton Senior Activity Center will host a Hot Dog Lunch and Open House on Thursday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The instructors or coordinators for activities including Exercise, Line Dancing, Quilting, Bingo, Art Painting, Arts & Crafts, Woodcarving, Dominos, Canasta and Bridge will be available for information.

Judy Owens, Activity Director, said: “We encourage our area seniors to come by the Center on April 25 to check out the activities we have to offer and enjoy a hot dog lunch. We are looking forward to this time of fellowship and showcasing what we have to offer.”