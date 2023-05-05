Tigers defeat Killeen, set for series against A&M Consolidated

By Tony Adams, Belton Journal

BELTON – The Tigers finished the District 22-5A schedule with a matchup against the Killeen Kangaroos at Tidwell Field, which was moved back to Saturday due to inclement weather on Friday.

The Tigers rallied from two runs down with three runs in the fifth inning and busted open the contest with five runs in the sixth to down the Kangaroos, 10-4.

Both teams left runners in scoring position in the first inning. However, Killeen broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the second inning.

Easton Drake’s one-out double off Killeen starting hurler Rodrick Norman was followed by an RBI double from Bryan Little tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second.

After Quigley retired the side in the top of the third inning, the Tiger claimed their first lead of the game in the bottom of the frame.

Mason Ramm led off the inning having been hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Gage Rinehart’s single.

Killeen responded with a three-run fourth inning to reclaim a 4-2 advantage.

Drake came on in relief in the top of the fifth for the Tigers and allowed a one-out walk to Connor Beeman before retiring eight straight batters over the next 2 2/3 innings, which included five consecutive strikeouts.

Belton took the lead again in the bottom of the fifth.

Ramm doubled to start the inning, and Reese Rumfield doubled him home to clip the deficit on one. With one out, Caleb Kennedy hit a line drive, which scored Rumfield to tie the game at 4-4.

Then, Kennedy scored on a wild pitch to give the Tigers a 5-4 lead.

The wind, which blew at 25 miles-per-hour gusted out to 40 mph, became a major factor in Belton’s five-run, sixth inning.

Belton finished the game with 11 hits led by Drake and Little with two each. Kennedy drove home three runs, and Ramm, Rumfield, and Kennedy each scored twice for the Tigers, who stranded nine runners on base.

Quigley pitched four innings for the Tigers, allowed four runs on five hits, struck out five, and walked two. Drake picked up the win in relief as he dealt three innings of hitless ball, struck out six, and walked one.