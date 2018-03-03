The Beltonian puts on Romance at the Movies

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 24 View / March 3, 2018

By Guillermo Lopez, Correspondent

Zechariah Baker, owner of The Beltonian Theatre, gave the community of Belton a fun alternative to the typical Valentine’s date with “Romance at the Movies.” Baker decided to create an event that gave couples a chance at having a date night with a bit of a twist.

“I want to provide unique experiences in the area,” said Baker as he explained what festivities were planned for the night.

Couples were given the option of wine or unlimited fountain drinks, three different entrée choices, and a dessert provided by Cakes by Bekah. Attendees were also treated to live music throughout the meal by Mark Warren (of Mark Warren Music,) a former Belton resident. The night ended with a showing of the film “When Harry Met Sally”, where guests were treated to a bucket of popcorn and a relaxed atmosphere.

Guests were treated as if they were at a real restaurant, and were seated upon entering the theatre.

“It’s a terrific way to spend a Valentine’s night out,” said Shirley White, a new member of the Belton area. “You have dinner, drinks, and a movie; what could go wrong?”

Couples began to file in as the doors opened at 5:30 for the event. Rachel Bashore, was invited by a friend along with her husband.

“I was really excited for this event because it’s different; different from the typical dinner and movie night.”

The entire event had cost only $80 for each couple, which included the drinks, meal, dessert, and movie showing. When first advertised, tickets were sold out within a month, which left Baker and his small waitstaff prepared for a full house.

The event had a dual purpose for the Beltonian owner, who wishes to soon move on to a table service with gourmet dining. Baker hoped to use the event as a means of “testing the waters” to see how people would react to dinner and a show. The theatre owner hopes to upgrade to table service by the summer before 2019. Baker also has plans to host more events like this in the future, events such as a single ladies’ night on April 12, and a Mother’s Day date night on May 10.

For more information on The Beltonian Theatre, be sure to find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or give them a call at 254-831-3161.

