Belton’s July 4th parade is a historic institution in Bell County

The Belton 4th of July parade is part of a larger and more festive celebration of Independence Day in Central Texas. Belton has recently moved into the top ten of favorite places to celebrate the 4th in the United States. Barbecue, street dances, patriotic concerts, and of course the parade all culminate in a fun, family-oriented party that highlights the freedoms we as Americans enjoy.

According to clio.com, in July of 2000, in order to celebrate 150 years of the parade, George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush along with the Commanding General III Corps and Fort Hood, Leon Laporte were parade marshalls, which made the occasion even more special to spectators. The event was televised for the first time in 1982 by KCEN-TVand got national acclaim in 2008 when USA Today declared Belton as one of the “Top Ten Places to Fly Your Flag on the Fourth.” This success has continued to grow exponentially each year with the exception of 2020, in which COVID-19 halted the normal festivities as it did all public gatherings in general. The city was able to broadcast a smaller virtual parade, which made the 2020 feel a little bit normal for a little while.

Due to an increased number of cases and the widespread vaccine distribution, large outdoor gatherings are beginning to be reinstated, including the Belton festivities. This year, on Sunday, July 3rd, a patriotic program will begin at 9 A.M. by the courthouse, and the parade will begin at 10 A.M. The parade will attract thousands of people will line the streets of Belton to view the amazing floats and decorated cars that will walk by that will showcase the unique family feeling that Belton citizens have come to enjoy over the years., and the award-winning Belton High School Marching 100 will perform for spectators.

The Belton parade dates back to the early 1850’s, and many of these early parades were dedicated to Civil War soldiers who had sacrificed their lives for freedom as well as veterans of World War I and World War II. As far back as 1924, 25,000 spectators lined the streets of Belton to witness the beautifully decorated floats that had been put together by businesses, churches and schools.

For years, this weeklong celebration has started in historic Yettie Polk Park with a barbecue meal and other activities. Lots of local organizations will offer live music, arts and crafts, and water activities to help beat the intense Texas summer heat. In the past, there has been an Old Fiddler’s Contest that featured violin players of all ages with prizes given for the best fiddlers in different age categories.

Despite last year’s unprecedented pandemic and subsequent quarantine, Belton is coming back stronger than ever and promises to give the citizens of Bell County and others from all over the great state of Texas a fun-filled and patriotic good time. Those who travel a great distance to celebrate our country’s independence will not be disappointed in what Belton has to offer this fourth of July.