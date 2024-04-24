Belton’s sales tax revenue outpaces state average for month

By LYNETTE SOWELL

The Belton Journal

The office of Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office released its monthly sales tax revenue report for April, and the city of Belton is seeing an increase in sales tax revenue.

The city of Belton will receive $725,915.09 for its monthly sales tax check, up 11.94 percent from April 2023. Belton’s sales tax revenue is up 4.38 percent overall for 2024.

The revenue being distributed is from sales made by businesses during February 2024 who report monthly.

Texas cities are receiving an average of 5.2 percent more sales tax revenue compared to April 2023.

Overall for Texas cities, receipts are up by 1.8 percent for 2024.

The city of Temple is receiving $2,756,420.10, down 1.24 percent compared to April 2023.

Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $27,576.05, up 5.06 percent compared to last April.

Troy will receive $130,326.61, up a whopping 62.33 percent compared to last April.

Over in Nolanville, sales tax revenue dipped by 10.38 percent compared to last April, with Nolanville to receive $119,707.71. Nolanville’s sales tax revenue is up 14.11 percent for 2024. Holland’s revenue check is $15,748.55 this month, up 52.29 percent compared to April 2023.

Salado sees an increase of 2.27 percent this month, and will receive $54,682.46.

The city of Killeen will receive $2,764,190.07, up 7.49 percent compared to last April’s $2,571,401.09 and sales tax revenue is up 2.31 percent for the year compared to 2023.

Harker Heights sees an increase, up 1.83 percent this month compared to last April, and will receive $819,358.72. For 2024, Harker Heights’ sales tax revenue is down by a -0.30 percent.