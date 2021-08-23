Belton’s sales tax revenues continue to rise

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales tax revenue for the city of Belton and other cities in Central Texas continues to rise, according to a report released last week from the office of state comptroller Glenn Hegar.

These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.

Belton will be receiving $745,425.52, up 22.85% compared to August 2020, with sales tax revenue up 19.45 percent overall for 2021.

Belton’s other Bell County neighbors are also seeing tax revenue increases compared to 2020, with the city of Temple receiving $2,802,422.38 this month, up 13.24 percent compared to last August. Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $33,844.13, up 8.89 percent compared to last August, and up 7.45% for 2021. Troy will be receiving $66,433.66, which is up 17.33 percent. The city of Troy’s sales tax revenue is up 18.76% for 2021.

Nolanville’s sales tax rebate check this month is up a whopping 72.78 percnet compared to last August, with Nolanville to receive $204,661.62. the city of Salado is up 1.37 percent, and will receive $62,830.69.

The city of Killeen will receive $2,945,790.21, an increase of 12.12 percent compared to last August, with Killeen’s sales tax revenue up 19.53 percent for 2021.

Harker Heights sees an increase of 29.64 percent this month, with sales tax rebate totaling $1,023,807.21. For 2021, Harker Heights’ sales tax revenue is up 25.05 percent.

Over in Coryell County to the west, the city of Copperas Cove is receiving $615,069.20, up 4.44% compared to the $588,904.54 in sales tax revenue it received in August 2020.

The city of Gatesville will receive $213,528.76, up 8.69 percent compared to last August’s $196,440.96, with receipts for the year up 1.06 percent compared to 2019.

In Lampasas County, the city of Kempner will receive $12,252.67, up 7.72 percent from August 2020’s $11,374.19. Kempner’s sales tax receipts are up 3.24 percent for 2021, compared to 2020. The city of Lampasas will receive $237,474.51, up 16.59 percent from August 2020.

State Comptroller Hegar will send cities a total of $692.5 million in local sales tax allocations for August, 16.2 percent more than in August 2020. Sales tax revenue for Texas cities is overall up 12.4 percent for 2021 compared to this time last year.

Belton $745,425.52 up 22.85%

Copperas Cove $615,069.20 up 9.09%

Gatesville $213,528.76 up 8.69%

Harker Heights $1,023,807.21 up 12.37%

Holland $9,086.86 down 15.36%

Kempner $12,252.67 up 7.72%

Killeen $2,945,790.21 up 12.12%

Lampasas $237,474.51 up 16.59%

Morgan’s Point Resort $33,844.13 8.89%

Nolanville $204,661.62 up 72.78%

Salado $62,830.69 up 1.37%

Temple $2,802,422.38 up 13.24%

Troy $66,433.66 up 17.33%

Percentages reflect a monthly increase or decrease compared to August 2020