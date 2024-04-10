Bernice Alexander Shomake    

December 27, 1929 – April 1, 2024

Bernice Shomake passed away on April 1st, 2024, in Belton Texas at 94 years of age. Services will be Friday April 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Dossman Chapel. Burial to follow at North Belton Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday April 11th from 5-7 pm at Dossman Memorial Funeral home in Belton.

Bernice was born on December 27th, 1929, in Taylors Valley, Texas to Curtis Havard Shiplett and Annie Marie Holley Shiplett.

Bernice lived all her life in Bell County except for four years in Lampasas, Texas. She married James Wesley Alexander on August 2nd, 1947, and they were married until his death in 1991. Bernice later married Gene Shomake in 1997 and were together until his death in 2004.

She loved her family, her God, and University of Mary Hardin Baylor. She worked at UMHB where she ran the post office and was a dorm parent in Burt Hall. She retired after 22 years of service to the university. In 1983 Bernice was named an honorary Alumni by the university.

She is survived by her children Sheryl Vandyke and husband Gary, Wesley Alexander and wife Lacy, and Lisa Goforth and husband James. Bernice has 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and her daughter, Sheila Alexander.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Mary Hardin Baylor.