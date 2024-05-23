Herring

Betty Ann Herring

November 8, 1951 – May 17, 2024

Betty Ann Herring, 72, a cherished and dedicated individual, passed away at her home in Rogers, Texas on Friday, May 17, 2024. She was born on November 8 1951 in Temple, Texas, to the late Mary Helen Bryant and was raised alongside her sister Mary Lee Love and brother Danny “Eddie” Moore.

Betty’s life was one filled, with purpose and love. She found joy in the simplicity of life’s pleasures and was known for her nurturing hugs that could comfort anyone in need. Betty’s career was a testament to her strong work ethic and dedication. After working various car dealerships in Temple, she found her calling at Bell County Vehicle Registration. For 35 years, she served diligently, eventually retiring as an office manager.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Betty valued education. She graduated from Temple High School and pursued further studies at Temple Junior College where she specialized in accounting.

Outside of work, Betty’s hobbies included cooking and expanding her collection of cookbooks. She also cherished moments cuddled up with her husband watching their favorite shows. Her involvement with the First Baptist Church in Rogers for 38 years brought her immense joy, especially when enjoying concerts by the Gaither Vocal Band.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Art Herring of Rogers; her two sons: Mike Herring, Matt Herring and his wife Chrissy; her daughter Melinda Doskocil and her husband Terry; along with six grandchildren who meant the world to her. She is also remembered fondly by numerous nieces and nephews across Texas and Alabama.

A visitation to honor Betty will take place on Thursday May 23, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Rogers followed by burial at Rogers City Cemetery.

Betty Ann Herring’s kindness, hard work, and love for family will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew her. May she rest in peace knowing she touched many lives with compassion and grace. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial to the Salvation Army. Arrangements are under the care of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.