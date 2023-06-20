MPR City Council holds discussions about potential disc golf course

MPR City Council holds discussions about potential disc golf courseBy ELIZABETH FINKENBINDERThe Belton Journal

The Morgan’s Point City Council met for its regular session on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Garrett and Mic Hill Event Center. The meeting began with an invocation and pledge to the flags.

Citizen comments were opened to the public, and Karen Stagg, president of the Ladies’ Auxiliary, spoke about the “Flame of Knowledge” scholarship for a high school graduate that is pursuing a degree in public service.

The Auxiliary presented Laken Easton a $1,000, who was a regular participant in the FFA program, NHS, cum laude, and leadership skills. She will be attending Tarleton State University with a major in Agricultural business and leadership communication.

Two citizens from the area of Oakmont Circle verbalized personal objections about the potential frisbee golf course that has been proposed due to traffic, destruction of trees, and also people who do not necessarily follow city ordinances.

Donna Hartmann, former mayor pro tem, spoke about the proposed dumpster sites and all the regulations that are in place, discussing the realistic expectations for these and whether current city ordinances cover those expectations. Another citizen spoke about the city manager’s position as well as the contribution of the city manager, the city employees, and the volunteers who make such a great place to live.

Other items on the agenda included a selection of the new mayor pro tempore, adopting resolution of the municipal court judge, oath of office for the municipal court judge, consider approval of an 18-hole disc golf course, consider establishing a parks and recreation committee, consider application for bullet proof vests for MPR police officers.

Some of these were approved and some were tabled for further discussion. Additionally, The Belton Journal was named as the official newspaper of Morgan’s Point Resort.

Many exciting things are happening in the community, and all the citizens are looking forward to what is to come.