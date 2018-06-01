BISD breaks ground on Lake Belton High School

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 78 View / June 1, 2018

By Tony Adams, Sports Editor

After years of planning and community input, the Belton Independent School District broke ground on Lake Belton High School on Thursday, May 17.

BISD’s second comprehensive high school will be located at the intersection of State Highway 317 and Farm-To-Market Road 2483.

O’Connell Robertson was the firm responsible for the architectural design. The general contractor for the school is Bartlett Cocke.

The original projected cost of the estimated 385,000-square foot project was $125.6 million dollars. Voters approved the $125-million bond for the school in May 2017. The board approved a $106.4-million dollar budget for the construction on May 14.

“This is an exciting time for Belton ISD. The (Guaranteed Maximum Price) approved by the Board of Trustees fits within the bond program budget and provides a high school facility that will be in place in time to meet our growing student population needs.” said BISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon.

Retiring BISD School Board president Randy Pittenger welcomed the attendees to the groundbreaking event.

“This is a legacy event,” Pittenger said. “This is a capstone for me and for all of us. This is a historic event.”

There were many dignitaries at the groundbreaking. The group included Texas State Representative Hugh Shine, Martha Tyroch from Senator Dawn Buckingham’s office, Brandon Simon from Senator Ted Cruz’s office, Belton Mayor Marion Grayson, recently elected Temple Mayor Tim Davis, members of Belton, Temple and Morgan’s Point Resort’s city councils, retired BISD Superintendents Dr. Joe Pirtle and Dr. Vivian Baker, current and past BISD School Board presidents (which spanned 39 years), current, past and future members of the school board, Belton City Manager Sam Listi, MPR City Manager David Huseman, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis, Belton Economic Development Commission’s Executive Director Cynthia Hernandez, Fort Hood Garrison Commander Colonel Hank Perry, and members of Belton and Temple’s Chamber of Commerce.

Following an extraordinary performance by the Lake Belton Middle School 6th Grade Choir, Kincannon revealed the new logo for Lake Belton High School. Logo has four versions. Three versions has the Bronco bursting through the “B” in the “Broncos”, “LB” and “LBHS” and one version has the Bronco on top of a red horseshoe.

The board, administration representatives, dignitaries, representatives from Bartlett Cocke Construction and O’Connell Robertson were paired with students of High Point Elementary and North Belton Middle School for the ceremonial groundbreaking.

