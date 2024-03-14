BISD girls soccer programs gearing up for playoffs

By Clay Whittington

The Belton Journal

Spring break has arrived, and the Lady Tigers and Lady Broncos have earned a well-deserved break.

After spending the past several months practicing and playing, the regular-season schedule has come to a close, and now, the teams can turn their attention toward beginning anew in the playoffs.

First, however, each squad will rest.

The University Interscholastic League’s Class 5A postseason race begins March 25 with bi-district matchups, and Belton and Lake Belton will each have an opportunity at the ultimate goal – a state championship.

The Lady Tigers completed an unblemished run to their sixth consecutive league title Monday, defeating visiting Killeen Shoemaker 7-0 to secure the District 22 championship.

With the win, No. 17 Belton can begin planning its path for a return trip to the Region III tournament.

Last season, the Lady Tigers reached the regional final for the first time in 23 seasons, but the intention is to avoid a similar drought.

In order to do so, however, they must begin with an opening-round victory.

Belton will start the playoffs against Montgomery on either March 25 or March 26. A location and time have not been decided.

The Lady Bears finished with a 6-5-3 record in District 21 to place fourth.

Lake Belton enters the postseason as District 22’s second seed and will face Montgomery Lake Creek in its bi-district contest with the location, time and date yet to be determined.

Third-place Killeen Ellison and Waco University also qualified for the postseason.

Unfortunately, the girls teams will be the only squads representing Belton ISD.

The Tigers and Broncos’ seasons each came to a conclusion Monday evening with Belton’s ending just outside of the playoff picture.

Playing to a scoreless tie at Shoemaker, the Tigers posted a district record of 5-8-1 with 16 points – two shy of fourth-place Killeen Chaparral. The Grey Wolves claimed third place with the outcome.

University and Waco were the district champion and runner-up, respectively.

Accumulating 11 points, the Broncos (3-9-2) were seventh in the final standings.

Like the Tigers, Lake Belton concluded its season in a deadlock, tying Ellison 2-2 on Monday.

With 30 minutes remaining in regulation, the Broncos accounted for the match’s first goal before alternating scoring shots. The Eagles created the final score with six minutes left on the clock.