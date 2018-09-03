BISD policy for the school lunch and breakfast program for school year

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 208 View / September 3, 2018

Special to the Journal

Belton ISD has announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for students served under the National School Lunch and/or Breakfast Program. Anyone may review a copy of the policy by requesting it at any school or at the administration building.

Belton ISD will use the household size and income criteria below to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits. Students from households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Foster children who are the legal responsibility of the state agency or court are eligible for free meal benefits regardless of the income of the household with whom they reside.

Instructions for applying for meal benefits on-line at www.schoollunchapp.com are being distributed to all households informing the households of the availability of free and reduced-price meals for their children. Paper applications and computers for on-line applications are available at each campus and at the School Nutrition Office located at 1220 Huey Road Belton, Texas.

To apply for free and reduced-price meals, households must fill out the application either on-line at www.schoollunchapp.com or at one of the locations listed above. Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and verification of data. Applications may be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.

For school officials to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits, households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (formerly Food Stamps)/Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) only have to list their child’s name and the eligibility group number. An adult household member must sign the application.

Households that do not list a SNAP/TANF case number must list the names of all household members, the amount and source of the income received by each household member, and the last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application. If the adult who signs the application does not have a Social Security number, the household member must indicate that a Social Security number is not available by writing the word “None,” “No Number,” or some indication that the person does not have a Social Security number. The application must be signed by an adult household member

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, Belton ISD Assistant Director will review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss the decision with the reviewing official on an informal basis.

Parents wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Rob Pasichnyk, School Nutrition Director.

Related