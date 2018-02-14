BISD School Board President Randy Pittenger to step down

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 43 View / February 14, 2018

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Randy Pittenger, the Belton school board president since 2002 and the Area 4 trustee since 1994, will not seek re-election in the May 5 election. Pittenger and his wife, LeGay, first moved to Belton 1988 and almost immediately got involved with our schools.

“LeGay and I got very involved with volunteering in schools through PTA’s,” said Pittenger. “Anyway that I could engage with the school district in planning committees, but PTA was the thing that I was most involved with. I served as PTA president for several schools.”

Pittenger noted several things have changed in the school district, but the expansion in growth of size and the use of technology has been major.

“The most significant and noticeable change is the growth of BISD,” said Pittenger. “We had around 5,800 students when I first got on the board and we’re almost double that at over 10,535 right now and we’re still growing. “The growth of technology in our schools has also been one of the main changes. We have seen significant changes and availability of information. Our students access to technology and using that as a learning tool. We were one of the first school districts to adopt the iPad one to one initiative.”

Graduation is a day that is special to many of the kids and teachers at BISD and Pittenger says that it is one of his most fond memories and something that he will miss.

“Every year, my favorite event is graduation,” said Pittenger. “It’s just such a special opportunity to celebrate with our students and their families. I have many fond memories of being up on the stage with those students. To hug them and congratulate them when they receive their diploma. To share that joy with our community and each individual student has been something very special and an annual event that I will miss tremendously.”

Superintendent Susan Kincannon said that Pittenger’s support of our schools has made a positive impact in the success of Belton’s students.

“He has enthusiastically supported our schools and programs and actively celebrated our kids,” said Kincannon. “He has made a significant, lasting impact for generations to come. We will miss his leadership on the Board and presence at school events.”

Belton’s City Manager Sam Listi also recognized the impact that Pittenger has had in the community.

“The sustained growth of Belton ISD during Randy’s service as school board president has been remarkable,” said Listi. “He has been a tireless advocate of the District, its employees and especially its students. His leadership at Belton ISD is closely intertwined with the growth in Belton and Temple, and we value the partnerships strengthened during his tenure.”

BISD School Board member Ty Taggart said that Pittenger’s leadership, guidance and never ending energy will be missed.

“Randy is the true definition of having a ‘Servants Heart!,’” said Taggart. “There is no way to figure out how many hours over the years he has spent serving this school district. Randy isn’t afraid to stand up for what he thinks is right and he always puts the kids of this school district first in his decision making process.”

