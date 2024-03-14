The Belton Journal - Image of website header for March 2024
BISD sends four to Powerlifting state meet

Mar 14, 2024

By Clay Whittington

The Belton Journal

Belton ISD will be represented by four athletes at the upcoming Texas High School Powerlifting Association Division I State Meet.

Competing at the Region II meet in Joshua, Tigers standouts Christian Morales and Adam Walden each collected a gold medal en route to advancing.

Morales, a 114-pounder, had a 400-pound squat, 210 bench press and 425 deadlift for a 1,035 total, while super heavyweight Adam Walder won with a 1,650 total (675-425-550).

Along with placing either first or second in a weight class’ final standings, lifters could produce a qualifying minimum total to earn spots, which is how Belton’s Seth Fritz and Lak Belton’s Daniel Arana secured their berths.

Arana had a 300-225-355—880 total in the 114 division, while Fritz was third in the same weight class with a 345-240-410–995 showing.

While only four earned the right to continue their seasons, plenty of area standouts competed for the right.

The Broncos, who were third as a team, had three more – Brett Harmon, Dylan Wellington and Jacob Johnson – place in the top 10. Harmon, a 275-pounder, was sixth (575-375-545–1,495), Wellington was ninth (480-265-415–1,160) in the 148 weight class and Jacob Johnson was 10th (308, 585-300-495–1,380).

Additionally, Cooper Arnold (350-235-330–915) was 11th in the 132 division, and Caleb Ighoman (435-240-410–1,085) was 12th in the super heavyweight division.

Owen Rivera (10th, 123, 300-200-290–790) and Corbin Wittman (11th, 114, 300-155-250–705) also competed for Belton.

The state meet will be held March 23 at Abilene’s Taylor County Expo Center.