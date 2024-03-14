BISD sends four to Powerlifting state meet

By Clay Whittington

The Belton Journal

Belton ISD will be represented by four athletes at the upcoming Texas High School Powerlifting Association Division I State Meet.

Competing at the Region II meet in Joshua, Tigers standouts Christian Morales and Adam Walden each collected a gold medal en route to advancing.

Morales, a 114-pounder, had a 400-pound squat, 210 bench press and 425 deadlift for a 1,035 total, while super heavyweight Adam Walder won with a 1,650 total (675-425-550).

Along with placing either first or second in a weight class’ final standings, lifters could produce a qualifying minimum total to earn spots, which is how Belton’s Seth Fritz and Lak Belton’s Daniel Arana secured their berths.

Arana had a 300-225-355—880 total in the 114 division, while Fritz was third in the same weight class with a 345-240-410–995 showing.

While only four earned the right to continue their seasons, plenty of area standouts competed for the right.

The Broncos, who were third as a team, had three more – Brett Harmon, Dylan Wellington and Jacob Johnson – place in the top 10. Harmon, a 275-pounder, was sixth (575-375-545–1,495), Wellington was ninth (480-265-415–1,160) in the 148 weight class and Jacob Johnson was 10th (308, 585-300-495–1,380).

Additionally, Cooper Arnold (350-235-330–915) was 11th in the 132 division, and Caleb Ighoman (435-240-410–1,085) was 12th in the super heavyweight division.

Owen Rivera (10th, 123, 300-200-290–790) and Corbin Wittman (11th, 114, 300-155-250–705) also competed for Belton.

The state meet will be held March 23 at Abilene’s Taylor County Expo Center.