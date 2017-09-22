The Black Daisy Boutique brings a unique twist to downtown Belton

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 83 View / September 22, 2017

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

If the dictionary used images as definitions, you would see Sthefanie Welch’s face next to the term “overcomer.” The website www.dictionary.com defines the word ‘overcome’ as a verb meaning “…to get the better of in a struggle or conflict… to prevail over…” Welch, originally from California, speaks openly about her struggles in life in hopes of helping others and uses her position as a small business owner in Belton to encourage others to give back, while shining a light on local nonprofit organizations.

The Black Daisy Boutique, a charming store located at 508 North Wall Street, hosted a 90’s themed Sip-N-Shop event, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Attendees donned their favorite 90’s attire and jammed to classic 90’s hits while perusing the racks of clothes, and other items. Thirty percent of the sales from the evening went to Refuge Ministries Waco, a nonprofit organization that helps teenagers transitioning out of foster care. The Black Daisy’s first sip and shop event was held in July and benefited an organization called Jesus Said Love.

Jenny Anderson’s LuLaRoe clothes were set up in front of The Black Daisy, and Anderson also donated a percentage of her sales to Refuge Ministries Waco.

“The Black Daisy is the place to go when you need that one thing you didn’t know you needed,” laughed Anderson. “I love the one of a kind jewelry available at The Black Daisy. I pair some of the unique jewelry up with the LuLaRoe clothing, and it always looks great!”

Ashley Barshaw, of Nolanville, has been a loyal Black Daisy customer from the beginning.

“I love the fact that everything here is different – you can’t find it anywhere else!” said Barshaw. “Sthefanie is such a great person and has come so far. It’s so obvious that running this business is what she is meant to do – she makes this a place that I want to keep coming back to.”

Welch is a military wife and a Texas State Trooper wife – her husband does both. “My husband’s job is what brought me to Texas,” said Welch. “I got my feet wet by selling jewelry for another small business and decided to add three styles of clothing and see how I would do. I begged people to let me have parties at their house and to participate in online parties for me. My business snowballed, and I opened The Black Daisy in June 2017.”

Welch has learned to be open about her story in hopes of empowering other women.

“Since the beginning of my journey with The Black Daisy, I knew in my heart that I was supposed to use any success for the success of others,” said Welch. “I felt God tell me that I was going to be abundantly blessed so that I could bless others. And so my blessings started to pour down, and I immediately started pouring into others. I feel like God wastes nothing and part of my testimony is to help those who I can not only help monetary wise but walk side by side with them as well; because I would be able to say, ‘I’ve been there, and I know how you feel.’ I’m just a little boutique with big dreams. I’m a small shop with huge visions. I believe fully in empowering women and being an example of how you can do ANYTHING you want in life no matter what shoes you’ve walked in.”

The Sip and Shop events will be help on the last Saturday of each month, with the next event taking place on the last Saturday in October. The Black Daisy is open Wednesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. A 15 percent discount is offered to teachers, professors, and UMHB students.

