Board approves new hiring, retention incentive for teachers

Certified classroom teachers hired early to receive $2,500, with experienced teachers earning incentives at campuses with over 80% economically disadvantaged students.

During Monday’s school board meeting, Belton ISD trustees approved new hiring and retention incentives for certified classroom teachers as the district prepares to fill 200 teaching positions for the next school year.

“With continued growth in the district and the opening of two secondary campuses in August 2020, we are taking proactive steps to ensure we are recruiting the very best teachers,” said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Todd Schiller. “Moreover, as we continue to see a reduction of available teachers within our area, these incentives help us both in attracting new and retaining experienced teachers.

Teachers hired prior to May 1, 2020, will receive $2,500, along with additional targeted incentives to both hire and retain experienced teachers at campuses in the district with over 80% economically disadvantaged students.

“Great teachers make a difference in the lives of our kids,” said Board President Suzanne McDonald. “That’s why recruiting and retaining outstanding teachers is a priority for our school board and the community we serve. These incentives help address growth but also demonstrate continued commitment to our Southwest and Miller Heights families.”

The three incentives approved by the board are:

An early hiring incentive in the amount of $2,500 for all certified classroom teachers hired prior to May 1, 2020.

A hiring incentive in the amount of $3,000 for classroom teachers at our campuses with over 80% economically disadvantaged students. Classroom teachers accepting positions at Southwest and Miller Heights would be eligible for this incentive if they have at least three years of experience.

A retention incentive for classroom teachers at campuses with over 80% economically disadvantaged students. Classroom teachers at Southwest and Miller Heights would receive an incentive for consecutive years of service. A $3,000 incentive would be paid after the completion of their first year and increase by $500 each year. The incentive would cap at $5,000 after year five and each subsequent year.

