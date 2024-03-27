July 13, 1938 – March 20, 2024

Bobby Don Kirk, age 85 of Belton, passed from this life Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Graveside services were at 10 am Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at North Belton Cemetery.

Bob spent his entire life serving others. His career began with a short stint in the Army and spent the next 33 years working for the Sate Fe Railroad. And his job, to no surprise, was keeping his people safe. He made sure his trains were on time, on the right track, and making it to their final destination without any hiccups.

After retirement he spent his time fishing, drinking coffee with friends and going to garage sales. He loved collecting things.

He was an extremely devoted husband, son, and son-in-law. He spent many years taking care of his mother and the farm along with working at the “Hamburger King” in downtown Belton. And for the last 18 years of her life, he took care of his wife Carolyn. She had a stroke in 2005 and he was literally at her beck-n-call every day!

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; his parents; and his brother, Bill Kirk.

Survivors include his brother, Wayne Kirk.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Hospice House online at www.ourhospicehouse.com

A time of visitation was held from 5-7 pm Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.