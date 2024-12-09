Body of Christ Community Clinic in Belton needs donations

2nd Publish from Nov 21

By David Stone

The Belton Journal

The Body of Christ Community Clinic in Belton has provided 6,232 medical and dental visits since January 2023, but is facing a tight budget and is in need of donations.

“We have a couple of big fundraisers that bring in money for operating expenses — our annual Together We Heal banquet and a concert,” said Donna Dunn, Executive Director of the clinics. “We also get help from 16 churches and generous individuals, and we are introducing a couple new ways to bring in money.”

“In order to create a continuous stream of donations, we have established a program through RaiseRight that allows people to buy gift cards for everyday expenses at stores and restaurants,” said Chris Scherer, program coordinator.

RaiseRight is an app that sells e-gift cards to popular businesses, and groups such as Body of Christ, who receive a percentage of the sale.

To use RaiseRight, download the app and enter the enrollment code Q8I2PXWNCJIF (Note: I is a capital i, not a 1). Items can then be purchased.

“The money you’re already planning to spend on things like gifts, wrapping paper, stocking stuffers, groceries, travel, and more, can help you earn funds for Body of Christ,” Dunn said. “It adds up fast.”

Also, Chick-Fil-A restaurants on North and South 31st Street in Temple are having a Body of Christ Community Clinic fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Chick-Fil-A purchases must be made through the app, and the code is BOCCC2024 (all uppercase). The Clinic will receive 15 percent of orders placed using this code.

The Body of Christ Community Clinic opened its doors in 2010 and has grown significantly during the past 14 years. The organization opened a dental clinic in 2016 to provide basic services such as X-rays, fillings, extractions and teeth cleanings, Dunn said.

“Medical and dental services are provided by volunteer board-certified physicians and dentists, nurse practitioners, dental hygienists and assistants,” Dunn said. “We have a total of 172 volunteers, both licensed and non-licensed.

The medical clinic provides primary medical care; lab services; treatment for hypertension and high cholesterol; diabetes care and education; and diabetic retinopathy eye exams.

The Temple-Belton Ladies Lions Club also provides vision screening every other month.

The clinic does not provide emergency care, cancer treatment or prescribe pain medication or other controlled substances, she said.

“We provide services to the under-served residents of eastern Bell County — including Salado, Holland, Rogers, Troy, Belton, Temple and other communities in that area,” she said. “Patients must have no medical or dental insurance and must meet specific income guidelines.”

The medical clinic is located at 2210 Holland Road in Belton and the dental clinic is a short distance away at 1508 Oleta Street. The clinic does not accept walk-ins — appointments can be made by calling (254) 939-9500 for medical or (254) 613-5052 for dental services.

For additional information, to donate or to register for services, visit https://bodyofchristclinic.org