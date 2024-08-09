Bronco Tennis rounding the bend toward the start of 2024 campaign

By Tony Adams,

Belton Journal

The Lake Belton Tennis program has had great deal of success since its inception in 2020-2021. Your program advanced nine players to regionals in the spring, with Brodie Reed and Jillian Webb having advanced to the state tournament.

In review, please talk about the performance of the 2023-2024 program.

“In Fall of 2023, the LBHS tennis team were undefeated District Champions and Regional Quarterfinalists, Lake Belton Tennis head coach Niko Morgan said. “In the Spring season of 2024, we were Boys’ and Girls’ Team District Champions, with 11 medalists and nine advancing to Regionals.”

The program graduated its second class, its first four-year senior class. However, the Broncos’ returners are expected to be competitive.

“I have six senior boys and five senior girls, all but two of them were on Varsity last year, so we will be very experienced,” Morgan said.

With the realignment, Lake Belton’s district opponents may have gotten fewer, but will still present challenges inside and outside the district.

“Our district (16-5A) now has just six teams (Belton, Chaparral, Ellison, Lake Belton, Waco, and University), but I have filled the schedule with matches against very strong teams to gain highly competitive experience.” Morgan said. “We are now in Region 2, which has teams north of us, such as Highland Park (District 12-5A) and all of the Frisco schools (District 11-5A and 12-5A.”

The goals and expectations for Lake Belton Tennis in 2024-2025 are straightforward: be successful.

“I feel like our team will be very strong and I want us to continue to win District Championships and advance as far as possible into the playoff brackets,” Morgan said. “I also want our team to grow more united and for this group of seniors to lead and help the younger players to grow.”