Broncos add Villanueva to football/soccer staff

By: Aries Ramos

The Belton Journal

Chris Villanueva, a seasoned coach with a passion for developing young talent, has recently joined the coaching staff at Lake Belton High School.

Villanueva is a 2020 graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce, and he comes to Lake Belton after a two-year stint at Haskell High School, where they finished 3rd in their district.

Prior to Haskell, he coached at Ranger High School.

At Lake Belton, he is the new football assistant and soccer assistant coach.

In the previous school years, Coach Villanueva focused on developing the offensive and defensive lines.

As the new assistant coach at Lake Belton, he will be tasked with mentoring and guiding the Broncos’ offensive linemen during the upcoming football season.

In addition to his role with the football team, he will also be lending his expertise to the soccer program as an assistant coach during the soccer season.

In a release from Belton ISD, Villanueva commented on coming to the Bronco nation.

“My family and I are super excited to join Lake Belton High School and help the athletic program continue to be successful,” Villanueva said.